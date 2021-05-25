Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

Though the Warriors are now officially in their offseason, there remains much to discuss regarding the squad and its future. Stay up-to-date on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.

Draymond's offseason goal is clear, crucial for Warriors

While Draymond Green is in contention for the Defensive Player of the Year, his offense may be most critical for the Dubs next season. » Read Full Story

Five positives to take away from Warriors' season

Kendra Andrews of NBC Sports Bay Area lists positive Dub Nation can focus on from the Warriors' 2020-21 campaign. » Read Full Story

Bob Myers on the Warriors offseason: Veteran help needed, no plan to trade James Wiseman

As Anthony Slater of The Athletic. penned, "It isn’t too difficult to read the planned direction the Warriors intend to take." » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Andrew Wiggins wants to play in the Olympics

The Canadian-born Andrew Wiggins looks to take part in the Olympic Qualifying Tournament with Team Canada, competing against China, the Czech Republic, Greece, Turkey and Uruguay with the winner of the tournament advancing to this summer's Olympics. » Read Full Story

Warriors on Curry injury, admit a better roster around him is needed

Rusty Simmons of the San Francisco Chornicle shares his thoughts on what the Warriors' future. » Read Full Story