Dubs Daily: The Starting Five
Check Out Some of the Top Warriors Headlines Around the Web
Tonight is a big night as the Warriors face the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the Play-In Tournament (7 p.m., ESPN). As you countdown the minutes until tipoff, read up on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.
NBA playoffs 2021: Everything you need to know about the 19 teams in the mix
ESPN outlines the first round of the Play-In Tournament and more. » Read Full Story
Kurtenbach: Curry didn’t fix the Warriors alone — Kerr deserves credit for fantastic finish
Stephen Curry and Head Coach Steve Kerr deserve praise for the team's postseason push, as detailed by Dieter Kurthenbach of the East Bay Times » Read Full Story - Subscription Required
Warriors' Steph Curry before play-in game against Lakers: 'We might as well keep going
Rusty Simmons of the San Francisco Chronicle spotlights the upcoming Warriors-Lakers game and more. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required
Why Warriors believe Juan Toscano-Anderson was 'built for the playoffs'
“Juan (Toscano-Anderson) was built for the playoffs,” Head Coach Steve Kerr recently shared. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required
‘This guy is chasing greatness’: The making of Stephen Curry, scoring champ
Marcus Thompson of The Athletic features the greatness of Stephen Curry, this season and beyond. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required
