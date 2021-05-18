Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Warriors await their Wednesday matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the Play-In Tournament (7 p.m., ESPN). While awaiting the big day along with the team, read up on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.

Why Warriors fans should treasure everything Steph Curry gives us

Ann Killion of the San Francisco Chronicle spotlights Stephen Curry and what his accomplishments through this season and before have meant for Dub Nation. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Why play-in tournament could help Warriors-Lakers finally become a rivalry

Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle details the reasons why Dub Nation should look forward to Wednesday matchup with Warriors' Southern California rivals. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Step aside, Steph — it’s time for Playoff Draymond to take the reins of the Warriors

Dieter Kurtenbach of the Bay Area News Group explains why he's looking forward to seeing a version of Draymond Green that has appeared before in the Warriors' playoff runs. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Can the Warriors offense score enough to upset the Lakers in the play-in game?

Anthony Slater of The Athletic looks at what it will take for the Dubs to down the Lakers' high-powered, All-Star offense. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Andrew Wiggins’ NBA revival, exactly when the Warriors need him most

The continued evolution and growth of "Two-Way Wiggs" has been critical to the Warriors' success, as outlined by Tim Kawakami of The Athletic. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required