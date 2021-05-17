Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Warriors secured the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference and will face the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the Play-In Tournament on Wednesday (7 p.m.). In the meantime, read up on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.

Stephen Curry claims second scoring title as Warriors clinch No. 8 seed; Steve Kerr says 'He's never been better

Nick Fridell of ESPN spotlights Stephen Curry as he earns the scoring title for the 2020-21 season. » Read Full Story

Believe it or not, this Warriors team shares some similarities with its 2007 predecessor

Rusty Simmons of the San Francisco Chronicle features similarities between the We Believe Warriors and the current Dubs' squad. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

What Warriors' Steph Curry did to join elite club with Wilt, Kareem and Jordans

Stephen Curry joins elite company in a list of players who have multiple championships, MVPs and scoring crowns. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

The plays that propelled the Warriors to a win over the Grizzlies and the eighth seed

Anthony Slater of The Athletic outlines the plays that secured the Warriors' win on Sunday. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Steph puts exclamation on his legacy in season finale

Stephen Curry finished the 2020-21 season averaging 32 points per game, nearly two full points than what he averaged during his unanimous MVP campaign during the 2015-16 season. » Read Full Story