Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Warriors prepare for their final two games of the regular season, the first of which tips off Friday against the New Orleans Pelicans (6:30 p.m., NBCSBA, ESPN). While awaiting game day, read up on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.

Is Draymond Green a Hall of Famer? There's a chance, but he has work to do

Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle looks at the resume of Draymond Green and how it stacks up to similar Hall of Famers. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Just in time, Warriors showing their playoff drive isn't all about Steph Curry

Bruce Jenkins of the San Francisco Chronicle spotlights Warriors not named Stephen Curry are stepping up when needed most. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Therapy bunny Alex back as lucky rabbit’s foot for Warriors

Chase Center had a new kind of guest at a recent game. » Read Full Story

Everyone say hello to our special guest Alex pic.twitter.com/jSFrunxnmE — Chase Center (@ChaseCenter) May 12, 2021

Kurtenbach: The Warriors have found their best closing five and that could change everything this postseason

Bay Arean New Group's Dieter Kurtenbach highlights the squad's closing group over the last few games and what has led to thier success. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Looking at the Warriors’ Playoff Picture

The postseason picture is gaining clarity: the Warriors are locked in on going for the No. 8 seed, which is the second best spot in the NBA Play-In Tournament. » Read Full Story