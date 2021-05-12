Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Warriors are riding the momentum of back-to-back victories over the West's top teams, with the squad wrapping up the 2020-21 campaign with a matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday (6:30 p.m, NBCSBA, ESPN). Until then, read up on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.

Draymond Green says Golden State Warriors having fun being 'hunters' again

"For a second there we were the hunters, then we turned into the hunted for five, six years, whatever it was. And now we're hunting again," Draymond Green shared following the Warriors' win on Tuesday. » Read Full Story

The Warriors are dangerous again. Here’s why they could be a real playoff threat

Ethan Strauss of The Athletic features the Warriors' postseason push and more. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Why Dubs need Wiggins to be more than just Mr. Consistent

"It's so valuable to have someone you know can you can count on every single night to play big minutes and to guard one of the opposing team's best players," Head Coach Steve Kerr shared on Andrew Wiggins. » Read Full Story

Warriors finding the best of themselves at the right time

NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole spotlights the Warriors' upswing in final stretch of the season. » Read Full Story

How Andrew Wiggins has filled in for Klay Thompson as Warriors' Iron Man

Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle outlines the impact Andrew Wiggins has had on the Warriors this season. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required