Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Warriors continue their homestand with a matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday (7 p.m., NBCSBA). Until then, read up on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.

Warriors destined for eighth, will need help to rise higher

NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole spotlights the Warriors' play-in tournament pursuits and more. » Read Full Story

Sorting out the shifting situation at the back end of the Warriors’ roster and rotation

Anthony Slater of The Athletic writes on the Warriors' fluctuating roster and rotation. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Kerr: Dubs looking add to roster, guys could use 'little help'

"Our guys could use a little help out there,” Head Coach Steve Kerr recently shared with media. » Read Full Story

Thompson: One-on-one with Steve Kerr and the lessons he’s learned in a challenging year with the Warriors

Head Coach Steve Kerr and Marcus Thompson of The Athletic discuss this season's challenges and more. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Warriors' Damion Lee on coronavirus: 'It felt like I was hit by two cars at once, every step I took'

“It felt like I was hit by two cars at once, every step I took,” Damion Lee shared with media on Thursday. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required