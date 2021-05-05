Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Warriors tip off a six-game homestand with a matchup against the Thunder on Thursday (7 p.m., NBCSBA). Until then, read up on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.

Warriors' six-game homestand to close regular season should be absolutely captivating

The Warriors are in pursuit of a favorable Play-In Tournament spot, as detailed by Rusty Simmons of the San Francisco Chronicle. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Steph's greatness goes beyond his incredible statistics

NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole highlights the restraint displayed by Stephen Curry. » Read Full Story

What's at stake for Warriors in last six games of NBA season?

"We've got to win these games," Juan Toscano-Anderson emphasized as the Dubs return home for a six-game homestand. » Read Full Story

The hardest thing about traveling during the NBA’s pandemic season? Not going out to dinner, Steve Kerr says.

While traveling the country this season, the Warriors have not been able to take advantage of team-bonding opportunities, as detailed by Wes Goldberg of the East Bay Times. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Warriors mailbag: What roster changes can Golden State make for Steph Curry?

Connor Letourneau of San Francisco Chronicle addresses team questions and more. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required