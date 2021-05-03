Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Dubs continue their pursuit of a favorable NBA Play-In Tournament spot as they face the New Orleans Pelicans today (4:30 p.m., NBCSBA, ESPN). Until then, read up on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.

Why Warriors' Juan Toscano-Anderson deserves a guaranteed contract

Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle spotlights why Juan Toscano-Anderson has earned a guaranteed contract. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

How Steph Curry saved this NBA regular season

Ramona Shelburne of ESPN features Stephen Curry's impact on the 2020-21 NBA season. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Draymond's immense pride boosts his game, Dubs in needed win

“His leadership is a key, important thing to us,” guard Mychal Mulder shared on veteran Dub Draymond Green. » Read Full Story

Warriors and Steph Curry in play-in tournament? NBA likes the sound of that

Bruce Jenkins of the San Francisco Chronicle spotlights what Stephen Curry’s presence would mean for the NBA's broadcast ratings. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

How to watch Marvel's Arena of Heroes for Warriors-Pelicans

Monday's Warriors-Pelicans game will feature a battle of a different kind in a first-ever alternate broadcast, Marvel's Arena of Heroes. » Read Full Story