Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Dubs tip off the final road trip of the 2020-21 season with a matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday (5 p.m., NBCSBA). Until then, read up on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.

Warriors become first pro sports team to launch NFT collection

The Warriors have become the first pro sports team to launch a Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Collection, the team recently announced. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Steph Curry won’t win MVP. But he is accelerating the Warriors’ timeline

Ethan Strauss of The Athletic spotlights Stephen Curry in this season's MVP race and more. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Warriors’ Eric Paschall to return from hip injury during 4-game trip

Forward Eric Paschall is expected to return from a left hip flexor strain during the upcoming four-game trip, as reported by Bay Area News Group's Wes Goldberg. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Bogut explains Warriors' missing piece to contending next year

Former Warrior Andrew Bogut shares his thoughts on this season's squad on the Dubs Talk podcast. » Read Full Story

D-Wade explains aspects of Steph's game that he loveS

"What I love about him is his ability to give the ball up, the ability to play off the ball, his ability to pass the ball with both hands and also he's a great finisher," Dwyane Wade shared on Stephen Curry. » Read Full Story