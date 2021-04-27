Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Warriors look to continue their roll as they host the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center tonight (6:30 p.m., NBCSBA, TNT). While you await the opening tip, read up on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.

Several reasons Dubs have best net rating over last nine games

Drew Shiller of NBC Sports Bay Area explains how and why the Warriors are on such a strong roll through their last nine games. » Read Full Story

Steph's shooting from 30-plus feet this season is bonkers

Not only is Stephen Curry the NBA's leading shooter from a distance of 30-40 feet this season, he is 14-for-20 (70 percent) over his last eight games. » Read Full Story

Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green has 19 assists, called 'a master' of passing by Stephen Curry

"He just finds a way to impact winning in his own way," said the two-time MVP Stephen Curry of teammate Draymond Green. » Read Full Story

Stephen Curry meets ICU nurse that wore his jersey while working during COVID-19 surges

Shelby Delaney first became an internet sensation after showing off her Stephen Curry jersey under her scrubs while working as a nurse through the COVID-19 pandemic. Sunday night, the two met face-to-face. » Read Full Story

Warriors mailbag: Why isn't Steph Curry an MVP front-runner?

Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle opens his weekly mailbag to answer fans questions, including what it would take for Stephen Curry to stand out amongst MVP contenders. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required