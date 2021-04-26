Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Warriors welcome the Dallas Mavericks to Chase Center on Tuesday (6:30 p.m., NBCSBA, TNT). Until then, read up on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.

Inside the making of ‘Steph 2.0’: How Warriors star Curry has become better than his MVP self

Five years after his unanimous MVP season, Stephen Curry is posting up the best numbers of his career, as detailed by Wes Goldberg of the East Bay Times.

Breaking down Warriors’ play-in landscape as the stretch run arrives

Anthony Slater of The Athletic outlines the Dubs' potential play-in landscape.

The story behind Steph Curry consoling Klay Thompson on Warriors' bench

"My observation, anyway, is that it hit him really hard how much he's missing and how much he has lost over the past year and a half. It's not an easy thing to deal with," Head Coach Steve Kerr shared regarding Klay Thompson.

If Warriors' Steph Curry wins MVP, he would pass legendary names in historic season

Rusty Smmons of the San Francisco Chronicle spotlights Stephen Curry's historic season and more.

Thompson: ‘Tough as nails,’ Warriors’ Juan Toscano-Anderson will not be denied

"Honestly, man, in hindsight. I'm lucky to be here," Juan Toscano-Anderson shared with media.