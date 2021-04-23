Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Warriors welcome Dub Nation back to Chase Center tonight (7 p.m., NBCSBA+, ESPN). As you countdown the minutes until tipoff, read up on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.

Warriors hope fans’ return to Chase Center gives team juice

It's been 409 days since the Warriors last played in front of their home crowd and on Friday, fans will be welcomed back to Chase Center for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic.

Stephen Curry is on one of the most remarkable runs in NBA history

Stephen Curry is averaging 38.7 points per game in April which is on pace to be the highest such mark of any calendar month throughout his remarkable career, as detailed by ESPN's Kirk Goldsberry.

Warriors' Damion Lee in NBA's COVID-19 protocols, will be out 10-14 days

Damion Lee has entered the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols and will be sidelined 10-14 days.

Ask Kerith: Does Steph care about winning NBA MVP award?

In this week's Ask Kerith mailbag, NBC Sports Bay Area's Kerith Burke answers Dub Nation's questions including if Stephen Curry cares about individual awards and more.

‘Nothing lasts forever’: Steph Curry reflects on Dwyane Wade’s words of advice in 2018

"Nothing lasts forever," Dwyane Wade shared in a conversation with Stephen Curry following the 2018 NBA Finals.