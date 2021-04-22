Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Warriors are one day away from not only returning home to Chase Center, but also hosting Dub Nation for home games. Until game day arrives, read up on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.

Steph calls his 30-point streak ending a 'special ride'

"It was something that hadn't been done before. It was going to end at some point. Now you got to start another one," said Stephen Curry following the Warriors' loss to the Washington Wizards Wednesday night. » Read Full Story

Exhausted Warriors can take positives from 3-2 road trip

Kendra Andrews of NBC Sports Bay Area looks at the impact Curry had, the revitalized Dubs bench, and more gright sides following the team's road trip. » Read Full Story

How Jordan Poole became an emerging part of Warriors’ future: ‘His answer to everything is more work’

"Coach gave me the keys to the second unit a little bit," Poole told The Athletic's Anthony Slater. "It allowed me to take charge, take control, be the scorer and aggressive playmaker in that unit." » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Warriors finding faith in effective bench as season nears end

Poole is just ne part of a bench unit that is lifting the Warriors up in some contests, including bringing the Dubs from out of an early doulbe-digit deficit Wednesday night. » Read Full Story

Looney has shut down MVP-level big men to power Warriors’ run

Bay Area News Group's Wes Goldberg takes a look back at Kevon Looney's recent matchups and how he has handled playing big time competition. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required