Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Dubs remain on the road and face the Phildelphia 76ers tonight (4:30 p.m., NBCSBA, ESPN). Until then, read up on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.

Steph and Ayesha Curry's stunning impact on Oakland kids: 16 million meals in one year

Stephen and Ayesha Curry's Eat. Learn. Play. foundation has made a significant impact on addressing food insecurity in the Bay Area, serving 16 million meals to famillies in Oakland. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Kawakami: Kent Bazemore and the art of being a Warriors role player in the Steph Curry era?

Tim Kawakami from The Athletic writes on Kent Bazemore's role on the Warriors. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Warriors mailbag: Is Steph Curry really atop the MVP race as Magic Johnson says?

Magic Johnson believes Stephen Curry is the runaway favorite in this year's MVP race and more. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Why Darryl Arata so vital to documenting Warriors' history

In his role as Warriors Director of Publications and Statistical Information, Darryl Arata does more than game notes, as detailed by NBC Sports Bay Area's Kerith Burke. » Read Full Story

How Warriors draft pick Justinian Jessup is making the most of his year in Australia

Justinian Jessup, the Dubs' No. 51 pick in the 2020 NBA draft, is making the most of his time overseas. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required