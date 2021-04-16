Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Warriors are officially streaking after claiming their fourth straight win Thursday over the Cleveland Cavaliers. There's one day before the Dubs' next matchup Saturday against the Boston Celtics (5:30 p.m., ABC). While awaiting game day, read up on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.

Juan Toscano-Anderson has outplayed his two-way contract and Warriors know it

“He’s not a two-way guy to me,” Head Coach Steve Kerr said after Thursday's win over the Cavaliers. » Read Full Story

Writing off Warriors' James Wiseman after his torn meniscus? You're dead wrong - here's why

Former Cal basketball player Rod Benson stories his "grimey" moment for SFGATE, and how rookie James Wiseman could find his own moment to further develop himself as a player. » Read Full Story

Stepherson Airplane lands in Cleveland after Kerith's tweet

Stephen Curry may have seen a tweet from NBC Sports Bay Area's Kerith Burke during halftime on Thursday. » Read Full Story

During halftime, @KerithBurke asked Steph to do an airplane celebration and he did itpic.twitter.com/ynJnwj1RnD — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 16, 2021

What we learned about Wiseman during up-and-down rookie year

Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area writes of the Warriors' rookie: "What a number of skeptics and much of the chatter on social media didn’t seem to consider about James Wiseman’s rookie season is that it was going to be a massive undertaking from the first moment." » Read Full Story

Mailbag: Has Juan Toscano-Anderson earned a rotation spot?

Wes Goldberg of the Marin Independent Journal opens his weekly mailbag to answer fans' questions. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required