Dubs Daily: The Starting Five
Check Out Some of the Top Warriors Headlines Around the Web
The Warriors are officially streaking after claiming their fourth straight win Thursday over the Cleveland Cavaliers. There's one day before the Dubs' next matchup Saturday against the Boston Celtics (5:30 p.m., ABC). While awaiting game day, read up on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.
Juan Toscano-Anderson has outplayed his two-way contract and Warriors know it
“He’s not a two-way guy to me,” Head Coach Steve Kerr said after Thursday's win over the Cavaliers. » Read Full Story
Writing off Warriors' James Wiseman after his torn meniscus? You're dead wrong - here's why
Former Cal basketball player Rod Benson stories his "grimey" moment for SFGATE, and how rookie James Wiseman could find his own moment to further develop himself as a player. » Read Full Story
Stepherson Airplane lands in Cleveland after Kerith's tweet
Stephen Curry may have seen a tweet from NBC Sports Bay Area's Kerith Burke during halftime on Thursday. » Read Full Story
What we learned about Wiseman during up-and-down rookie year
Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area writes of the Warriors' rookie: "What a number of skeptics and much of the chatter on social media didn’t seem to consider about James Wiseman’s rookie season is that it was going to be a massive undertaking from the first moment." » Read Full Story
Mailbag: Has Juan Toscano-Anderson earned a rotation spot?
Wes Goldberg of the Marin Independent Journal opens his weekly mailbag to answer fans' questions. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required
