Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

Steph Curry is raining 3s like never before and said he's now aiming for a record Klay Thompson stole from him

Is Stephen Curry thinking about breaking Splash Brother Klay Thompson's NBA record for most 3-pointers in a game, a record Curry held before him? "Absolutely," said the two-time MVP after Wednesday's game.

A Look at the Warriors’ Playoff Picture - 4/15/21

Momentum is on the Warriors' side as they are on a three-game winning streak while recent Western Conference duels have moved the Dubs up in the standings with a little over a month remaining until the NBA's Play-In Tournament (May 18-21) and start of the NBA Playoffs.

This wild stat shows Steph's absurd consistency from 3

Stephen Curry broke his own record for splashes in a three-game span on Wednesday night. It is a record he had previously set, broken again, and tied himself.

Payton II earns praise after terrific stint in Warriors' win

Head Coach Steve Kerr said of the performance by Gary Payton II on Wednesday: "My assistant coaches have been telling me when we put him in, we're not going to want to take him out because of his defense. Now I see it."

Warriors' Kent Bazemore's play, not his cheerleading, draws attention

Rusty Simmons of the San Francisco Chronicle spotlights the efforts of Kent Bazemore and what he has brought to the Dubs as of late.