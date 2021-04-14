Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Dubs hit the road to face the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight (6 p.m., NBCSBA). As you countdown the minutes until game time, read up on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.

Brandon Schneider to become Golden State Warriors' president and COO at end of season

On Tuesday, the Warriors announced that Brandon Schneider will become the team's President and Chief Operating Officer at the end of the season. » Read Full Story

Why Steph Curry’s Warriors record separates him from other NBA superstars

In this era of player movement, superstars simply don’t build the connection with a region the way Stephen Curry has over the last decade-plus, as detailed by Wes Goldberg of the East Bay Times. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

James Wiseman injury silver linings: Sports injury expert Dr. Brian Sutterer weighs in on Warriors center

Ethan Strauss of The Athletic recommends Dr. Sutterer’s video to better understand James Wiseman’s injury. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Stephen Curry faces no impediment to greatness for the remainder of the season, as detailed by Dieter Kurtenbach of the East Bay Times. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Ask Kerith: How does Wiseman's injury impact playoff push?

Kerith Burke of NBC Sports Bay Area spotlights how James Wiseman's injury could impact the team's playoff pursuits. » Read Full Story