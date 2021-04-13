Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Dubs hit the road to meet the Thunder on Wednesday (6 p.m., NBCSBA). Until then, read up on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.

Stephen Curry Scores 53, and Passes Wilt Chamberlain

Stephen Curry's franchise scoring record highlights both great talent and longevity, as detailed by Victor Mather of The New York Times. » Read Full Story

This Date in Warriors History: 73, New Gold Standard

On this day in Warriors history, the Dubs splashed a 73-9 season milestone. » Read Full Story

'He's Mr. Warrior': What three all-time greats are saying about Steph Curry's latest feat

As Stephen Curry sits atop the Warriors' all-time scoring list, ESPN's Nick Friedell caught up with three NBA greats from three different eras: Dirk Nowitzki, Reggie Miller and Jerry West. » Read Full Story

Why Warriors' Eric Paschall has a lot to prove over season's final stretch

Conner Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle outlines why Eric Paschall has much to prove in the final stretch of the season. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Thompson: Stephen Curry, Wilt Chamberlain and an ode to two Warriors who changed basketball

The Athletic's Marcus Thompson spotlights Stephen Curry and Wilt Chamberlain. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required