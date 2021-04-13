Dubs Daily: The Starting Five
Check Out Some of the Top Warriors Headlines Around the Web
The Dubs hit the road to meet the Thunder on Wednesday (6 p.m., NBCSBA). Until then, read up on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.
Stephen Curry Scores 53, and Passes Wilt Chamberlain
Stephen Curry's franchise scoring record highlights both great talent and longevity, as detailed by Victor Mather of The New York Times. » Read Full Story
This Date in Warriors History: 73, New Gold Standard
On this day in Warriors history, the Dubs splashed a 73-9 season milestone. » Read Full Story
'He's Mr. Warrior': What three all-time greats are saying about Steph Curry's latest feat
As Stephen Curry sits atop the Warriors' all-time scoring list, ESPN's Nick Friedell caught up with three NBA greats from three different eras: Dirk Nowitzki, Reggie Miller and Jerry West. » Read Full Story
Why Warriors' Eric Paschall has a lot to prove over season's final stretch
Conner Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle outlines why Eric Paschall has much to prove in the final stretch of the season. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required
Thompson: Stephen Curry, Wilt Chamberlain and an ode to two Warriors who changed basketball
The Athletic's Marcus Thompson spotlights Stephen Curry and Wilt Chamberlain. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required
