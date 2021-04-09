Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Dubs welcome the Washington Wizards to Chase Center tonight (7 p.m., NBCSBA, NBA TV). In the meantime, read up on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.

Gary Payton II, son of 'The Glove,' to sign 10-day contract with Warriors

Guard Gary Payton II, the son of Hall of Famer and Oakland native Gary Payton Sr., signed a 10-day contract with the Warriors. » Read Full Story

Rick Welts' top 6 Warriors moments: 'Most remarkable thing I'd ever seen'

Warriors President Rick Welts is stepping down from a "ride of a lifetime," as detailed by Ann Killion of the San Francisco Chronicle. » Read Full Story

Steph’s first hoop: Warriors teammates recall Curry’s debut, 17,695 points later

A look back at Stephen Curry's first NBA basket, as told by the four other Warriors who were on the floor with him when it happened. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

From San Quentin to Chase Center: the voice of Aaron ‘Showtime’ Taylor is just getting warm

Aaron Taylor will serve as the public address announcer for the Warriors vs. Rockets game on Saturday, as detailed by Marcus Thompson of The Athletic. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Where are Steph Curry’s first Warriors teammates now?

Wes Goldberg of the East Bay Times spotlights where the 2009-10 Warriors are now. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required