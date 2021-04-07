Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

Posted: Apr 07, 2021

The Dubs remain at home as they prepare for a Friday night matchup against the Washington Wizards (7 p.m., NBCSBA, NBA TV). Until then, read up on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.

Add 'Baseball Klay' to long nicknames list of Warriors star
'Baseball Klay' has emerged as Klay Thompson rocked his brother's Chicago White Sox jersey at Chase Center on Tuesday night. » Read Full Story


Warriors: How texts from Durant have helped Wiseman during up-and-down rookie season
“I talk with KD every day. We talk about the system, how he was able to fit into the system here,” James Wiseman said on his conversations with Kevin Durant. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required


Kawakami: Five thoughts on what James Wiseman needs to earn with the Warriors — and what they need to earn, too
The Athletic's Tim Kawakami outlines five ways he believes James Wiseman can improve with the Warriors. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required


Why Warriors' Steve Kerr is having a hard time putting 'puzzle' together
Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle writes on Head Coach Steve Kerr's challenges this season. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Wiseman had perfect reaction to his performance in Dubs' win
Rookie center James Wiseman had a lot of fun on Tuesday as he tallied a first-half double-double against the Bucks. » Read Full Story


