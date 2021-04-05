Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Dubs return to Warriors Ground, tipping off their four-game homestand with a matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday (7 p.m., NBCSBA, TNT). Until then, read up on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.

Warriors’ Steph Curry to show solidarity with the Asian community with custom shoes

In solidarity with the Asian community, Stephen Curry teamed up with the Bruce Lee Foundation to auction off his custom shoes. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Poole explains how he earned Draymond's respect with Warriors

In Draymond Green's eyes, figuring out how players will respond not only lets him know how to lead them, but it also gives him a look into how they will respond in real-life on-court scenarios. » Read Full Story

How Warriors’ James Wiseman is leaving LaMelo hype, rookie setbacks behind him

Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle outlines the ways James Wiseman tunes out his critics. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

How Steph Curry plans to show solidarity with the Asian community in Atlanta

Stephen Curry worked with the Bruce Lee Foundation to create the hand-painted yellow and black customized sneakers that depict the martial arts icon and champion of equal rights. » Read Full Story

Poole reveals advice he gave Wiseman during rookie struggles

"When you look at the grand scheme of things, and you can just put your head down and focus and lock in, everything will take care of itself over time," Jordan Poole recently shared with rookie James Wiseman. » Read Full Story