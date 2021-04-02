Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

Following their loss to the Miami Heat, the Dubs are right back at it tonight against the Toronto Raptors (5 p.m., NBCSBA). While awaiting tipoff, catch up on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.

Draymond's will to win goes beyond Dubs' place in standings

"Fighting for a play-in spot does not motivate me," Draymond Green said following the Dubs' Thursday night loss to the Miami Heat. "I want to win every game I play in because I hate losing." » Read Full Story

The clock keeps ticking for the Warriors after a road loss in Miami

Anthony Slater of The Athletic looks at what the Warriors are facing as the season winds down and the conversation on playoff seeding becomes the focus. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Steph's valor, greatness can't lift Warriors above mediocrity

Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area explores how Stephen Curry's ability to play while nursing a tailbone injury is lifting the team, but also writes that "no matter what Steph does, or how well he does it, this season won’t fly much higher unless his companions are consistently better." » Read Full Story

Could Andrew Wiggins eventually play Andre Iguodala's sixth-man role for Warriors?

Rusty Simmons of the San Francisco Chronicle looks at how forward Andrew Wiggins is proving to be a top two-way player like a former fan favorite. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Why Justinian Jessup is unlikely to join Warriors this season

Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle writes why he believes the Warriors will have 2020 draftee Justinian Jessup play through his season in the National Basketball League in Austrailia. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required