Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Warriors start a three-game swing through the Southeast starting with a matchup against the Miami Heat tonight. As you patiently await tipoff, read up on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.

Kerr reveals aspect of Wiggins' game that impresses him most

Head Coach Steve Kerr told media on Wednesday that what makes Andrew Wiggins special is his endurance: "One of the most impressive things is he just never misses a game." » Read Full Story

How Warriors' Steph Curry has found his voice this season

Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle details how Stephen Curry has risen into his leadership role this season as he guides a young team of Warriors. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Why Kerr simplifying Warriors offense for Wiseman is smart

Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area explains how and why Steve Kerr's simplification of the offense has benefitted the team, expecially rookie center James Wiseman. » Read Full Story

How Nico Mannion gave himself a chance at a long-term future with Warriors

"It gives me a lot of confidence knowing coach (Steve Kerr) believes in me,” said rookie guard Nico Mannion, who averaged 7.4 points, 3.2 assists and 18.8 minutes in 11 games through March. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Why Eric Paschall's wrist injury came at a critical time in his Warriors' tenure

Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle explains how Paschall's injury hampers his chance to prove his vlaue "as a role player on the Warriors... be effective within the flow of Kerr’s system and show that he can be a capable defender." » Read Full Story - Subscription Required