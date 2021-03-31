Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Dubs tip off a three-game road trip with a meeting against the Miami Heat on Thursday (5 p.m., NBCSBA). Until then, read up on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.

James Wiseman, no longer a teenager, must show Warriors growth in coming weeks

Dubs rookie James Wiseman turns 20 years old today and, for some, greater age comes greater expectation. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Watch how Wiggins made huge impact in Warriors' win over Bulls

"Andrew (Wiggins) is one of our main weapons," Head Coach Steve Kerr recently told media. » Read Full Story

How Nico Mannion gave himself a chance at a long-term future with Warriors

Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle outlines Nico Mannion's mental and physical preparation this year. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Exploring Jordan Poole’s upside and whether the young Warriors guard can become the ‘Steph Saver’

Ethan Strauss of The Athletic spotlights Jordan Poole's progress and more. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Wiseman's rookie-year trials continue in Dubs' win over Bulls

Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area shares his thoughts on James Wiseman's “roller-coaster” season. » Read Full Story