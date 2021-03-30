Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

Following their win over the Chicago Bulls Monday at Chase Center to snap their four-game skid, the Warriors prepare for a three-game road trip through the Southeast which tips off Thursday against the Miami Heat (5 p.m., NBCSBA). While you enjoy the Dubs' days off, read up on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.

From the team's effort on defense to the play of the Dubs off of the bench, Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area reviews what Dub Nation saw in Stephen Curry's return Monday night against the Chicago Bulls.

Wes Goldberg of the Bay Area News Group opens his weekly mailbag to answer Dub Nation's questions including what the team could do with their two open roster spots.

Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area explores the development and growing pains of 19-year-old center James Wiseman as though his rookie season is put on trial.

Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area writes "In their pursuit of a No. 6 seed in the Western Conference, the Warriors veered so far off course during Curry's absence that they only can be saved by a resurrection of his once perceptible MVP prospects."

Though he does not believe Draymond Green is the best defender of all time, Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo! Sports certainly see how Green is the best in the modern-day NBA.