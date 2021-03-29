Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Dubs host the Chicago Bulls tonight for Latino Heritage Night on Warriors Ground (7 p.m., NBCSBA). As you countdown the minutes until tipoff, read up on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.

For Warriors and GM Bob Myers, short-and long-term success is ‘tough balance to strike’

Warriors General Manager Bob Myers spoke about the decision not to trade Oubre, the team's plans for the two open roster spots, and more. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

How Kate Scott, the Warriors' play-by-play voice vs. Bulls, became a trailblazer

Bay Area sportscaster Kate Scott will make history when she serves as the play-by-play voice for the Warriors in Monday's matchup, as detailed by Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

JTA says Steph, Draymond still demand championship standard

“I’m always trying to go out and play at a high level every time I step on that floor,” Juan Toscano-Anderson recently shared. » Read Full Story

Steph tries to motivate Warriors with speech after latest loss

Stephen Curry shared a message with his teammates following the Dubs' defeat on Friday. » Read Full Story

Ask Kerith: Are Warriors pushing for playoffs or draft spot?

In the latest Ask Kerith mailbag, Kerith Burke of NBC Sports Bay Area addresses Dub Nation's most pressing questions. » Read Full Story