Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Warriors face the Northern California rival Sacramento Kings tonight (7 p.m., NBCSBA). Until the game tips off, read up on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.

Rookies eye key roles as Kings host Warriors

Both the Dubs and Kings, who meet tonight in Sacramento, have young players on rise, including the Warriors' second overall pick James Wiseman. » Read Full Story

Steph and Ayesha Curry teach Sesame Street characters about hoops, health

C is for Cooking! Stephen and Ayesha Curry competed in a Sesame Street challenge with Elmo, Grover, and Cookie Monster to show how cooking a healthy breakfast can help you play, learn, and even shoot a basketball. » Watch Video

Playoffs? Playoffs? Warriors don't need 'em (this season)

Scott Ostler of the San Francisco Chronicle explains why a deep run, or even an appearance, in this season's playoffs does not need to be a priority for the Warriors. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Ranking NBA players' top takes on Draymond Green's best defender claim

From Tony Allen to Head Coach Steve Kerr, see what others said about Draymond Green's recent comments on his defensive ability. » Read Full Story

Warriors' Eric Paschall staying patient as he tries to crack rotation

Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle examines the adaptations Eric Paschall has needed to make in his sophomore season, including how to manage his mentality as his role evolves with the team. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required