Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

It's a day off for the Dubs as they prepare for a road game against the Northern California rival Sacramento Kings tomorrow night (7 p.m., NBCSBA). While waiting for gameday, read up on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.

Warriors' Steve Kerr on shootings: 'The insanity has got to stop'

"The thought of the mothers and fathers, sisters and brothers, daughters and sons who are grieving right now with the loss... is just devastating, particularly in the wake of what is just a common occurrence in our country and the inability of the representatives in our government to do anything about it,” Head Coach Steve Kerr said prior to the Warriors' game on Tuesday night. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

How well are Warriors handling the development of center James Wiseman?

Rusty Simmons of the San Francisco Chronicle explores what the front office and coaching staff are doing to bring rookie center James Wiseman along in his development. » Read Full Story

Trade deadline offers glimpse into Warriors' impossible dream

Josh Schrock of NBC Sports Bay Area writes that "the Warriors are walking a tight rope in between two realities, trying their best to do the impossible: Reignite the fading embers of a dying dynasty while holding onto and developing the key cogs for what they believe life after their franchise-altering Big Three will look like." » Read Full Story

Tony Allen reveals funny thing Steph told him during game

Though Tony Allen, a former six-time NBA All-Defense team selection, was typically assigned to guard Klay Thompson, he had a light-hearted exchange with Stpehen Curry during one game. » Listen to Interview

2021 NBA trade deadline: Live blog with news, updates

NBC Sports Bay Area is keeping a finger on the pulse of what is happening with and around the Warriors as the NBA Trade Deadline approaches. » Read Full Story