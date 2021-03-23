Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Dubs are back home and preparing to face the Philadelphia 76ers tonight (7 p.m., NBCSBA, TNT) at Chase Center. As you await tipoff, read up on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.

Draymond Gren on Dubs Talk

Draymond Green joins Kendra Andrews and Grant Liffman on NBC Sports Bay Area's "Dubs Talk" podcast and discusses being a role model to James Wiseman, his defensive prowess, and more. » Listen to Podcast

Warriors trade deadline mailbag: Bogdan Bodganovic, Aaron Gordon, Kelly Oubre and more

Wes Goldberg of the Marin Independant Journal opens his weekly mailbag to address fans' questions as we approach the NBA's trade deadline. » Read Full Story

What Poole starting says about his relationship with Kerr

Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area writes: "In announcing that (Jordan) Poole would start at point guard Friday night against the Memphis Grizzlies, Kerr is signaling that he has at least one foot on the rapidly filling JP bandwagon and finally is prepared to add the other." » Read Full Story

Steve Kerr on Real Ones

Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr discusses the Warriors' NBA Championship runs, the development of James Wiseman and more on The Ringer's "Real Ones" podcast. » Listen to Podcast

Oreo’s limited-edition ‘NBA Dynasty’ cookies will feature the Warriors

The Golden State Warriors will be one of six NBA teams to have their logos on the limited edition cookies. » Read Full Story