Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Dubs prepare to face the Philadelphia 76ers for the first time this season on Tuesday (7 p.m., NBCSBA, TNT). Until then, read up on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.

Warriors' Klay Thompson hasn't lost his shooting touch during Achilles rehab: 'Pure water'

“The corner 3-ball will never leave me. Pure water,” Klay Thompson said before draining a dozen splashes in the team practice facility with former center Zaza Pachulia. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

"Pure water" @KlayThompson



Appears as if Klay's rehab is going well pic.twitter.com/AhHmnT31th — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 19, 2021

Rise of Jordan Poole delights Warriors, true believers within

Warriors players and executives are increasingly pleased by Jordan Poole, as detailed by NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole. » Read Full Story

NBA mailbag: Can Golden State find any offense when Steph Curry sits?

In the latest NBA Mailbag, Kevin Pelton of ESPN+ spotlights the Dubs' offense and more. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Warriors mailbag: Jordan Poole's emergence, Kevon Looney's future and more

Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle writes on the emergence of Jordan Poole and more. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Media column: Kate Scott’s upcoming Warriors gig shows women in broadcasting what’s possible

Kate Scott will handle play-by-play duties in all-woman broadcast crew on March 29 at Chase Center. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required