Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Warriors square off with the Memphis Grizzlies tonight (5 p.m., NBCSBA) with both team battling for playoff positioning as they enter this weekend back-to-back just one game apart in the standings. While waiting for the opening tip, read up on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.

How Juan Toscano-Anderson escaped 'monsters' of his youth to become Oakland's Warrior

Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle stories the struggles Juan Toscano-Anderson had growing up, and how playing on the blacktop became an outlet for the Oakland native. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

How Jordan Poole has emerged into a potential long-term player for the Warriors

“He’s shifty," said Head Coach Steve Kerr, "he can do some things that change the look of our team.” » Read Full Story

Jordan Poole in the 2nd Quarter:



15 Points

4-6 3PM pic.twitter.com/rUdaJ6yb5m — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 18, 2021

Ask Kerith: Will Dubs makes deals before deadline?

NBC Sports Bay Area's Kerith Burke opens her weekly mailbag to address fan's questions regarding the upcoming NBA trade deadline and more. » Read Full Story

NCAA Tournament: Five NBA draft prospects Warriors should watch

The Warriors still hold a top draft pick heading into next year's NBA Draft. » Read Full Story

Jeremy Lin on the The Ryen Russillo Podcast

Jeremy Lin reflects on his career, playing in the NBA G League, and working to return to the NBA. » Watch Video