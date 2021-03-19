Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

Posted: Mar 19, 2021

The Warriors square off with the Memphis Grizzlies tonight (5 p.m., NBCSBA) with both team battling for playoff positioning as they enter this weekend back-to-back just one game apart in the standings. While waiting for the opening tip, read up on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.

How Juan Toscano-Anderson escaped 'monsters' of his youth to become Oakland's Warrior
Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle stories the struggles Juan Toscano-Anderson had growing up, and how playing on the blacktop became an outlet for the Oakland native. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required


How Jordan Poole has emerged into a potential long-term player for the Warriors
“He’s shifty," said Head Coach Steve Kerr, "he can do some things that change the look of our team.” » Read Full Story


Ask Kerith: Will Dubs makes deals before deadline?
NBC Sports Bay Area's Kerith Burke opens her weekly mailbag to address fan's questions regarding the upcoming NBA trade deadline and more. » Read Full Story


NCAA Tournament: Five NBA draft prospects Warriors should watch
The Warriors still hold a top draft pick heading into next year's NBA Draft. » Read Full Story

Jeremy Lin on the The Ryen Russillo Podcast
Jeremy Lin reflects on his career, playing in the NBA G League, and working to return to the NBA. » Watch Video


