Dubs Daily: The Starting Five
Check Out Some of the Top Warriors Headlines Around the Web
The Warriors square off with the Memphis Grizzlies tonight (5 p.m., NBCSBA) with both team battling for playoff positioning as they enter this weekend back-to-back just one game apart in the standings. While waiting for the opening tip, read up on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.
How Juan Toscano-Anderson escaped 'monsters' of his youth to become Oakland's Warrior
Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle stories the struggles Juan Toscano-Anderson had growing up, and how playing on the blacktop became an outlet for the Oakland native. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required
How Jordan Poole has emerged into a potential long-term player for the Warriors
“He’s shifty," said Head Coach Steve Kerr, "he can do some things that change the look of our team.” » Read Full Story
Ask Kerith: Will Dubs makes deals before deadline?
NBC Sports Bay Area's Kerith Burke opens her weekly mailbag to address fan's questions regarding the upcoming NBA trade deadline and more. » Read Full Story
NCAA Tournament: Five NBA draft prospects Warriors should watch
The Warriors still hold a top draft pick heading into next year's NBA Draft. » Read Full Story
Jeremy Lin on the The Ryen Russillo Podcast
Jeremy Lin reflects on his career, playing in the NBA G League, and working to return to the NBA. » Watch Video
