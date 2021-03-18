Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Warriors have one day to preapre for a weekend back-to-back against the Memphis Grizzlies, who sit just one game behind the Dubs in the Western Conference, that tips off on Friday (5 p.m., NBCSBA) As you await tomorrow's tipoff, read up on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.

Golden State's Steph Curry, WNBA players receive Jackie Robinson award from NAACP

"His commitment to social activism and support of women are another part of the fabric that makes up the person that he is. I'm honored to know him for what he does both on and off the court," said Warriors President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Bob Myers. » Read Full Story

Warriors Head Coach Addresses Anti-Asian Violence

During Wednesday’s pregame media availability, Head Coach Steve Kerr discussed the recent attack in Atlanta, Georgia that resulted in the death of eight victims. » Read Full Story

“The continued hatred and racism that’s going on in the wake of the pandemic — it’s devastating.”



Steve Kerr addressed the media prior to tonight’s game regarding the most recent anti-Asian violence that took place in Atlanta



Visit https://t.co/Zh33T5Ja2F to help #StopAsianHate pic.twitter.com/OnRxGqs5Un — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 17, 2021

Poole is giving Warriors a skill they've needed for awhile

Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area wrote of sophomore guard Jordan Poole: "[He] is able to create his own shot, and that’s of immense value in the NBA." » Read Full Story

Warriors' Draymond Green says it all with his play, instead of relying on his powerful voice

Warriors veteran and NBA Champion Draymond Green's play on the court has been a key factor in the team's wins this season. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

2021 NBA trade deadline: Examining Warriors' five biggest needs

NBC Sports Bay Area's Kendra Andrews takes a look at where the Dubs have areas in which the could imporve. » Read Full Story