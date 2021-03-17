Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Dubs tip off their three-game road trip tonight as they face the Houston Rockets (5 p.m., NBCSBA). Until then, read up on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.

How a fan letter is helping Warriors' Klay Thompson through Achilles rehab

"It made me realize why I get to do what I do." Klay Thompson discusses how a letter from a middle-school teacher in Eureka profoundly impacted him. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

2021 NBA trade deadline: Ranking Warriors' five most valuable assets

NBC Sports Bay Area's Marcus White shares his thoughts on the Dubs' most valuable trade assets. » Read Full Story

Thompson: The prophecy of Stephen Curry, who still holds the mice

Marcus Thompson of The Athletic spotlights Stephen Curry's continued impact on the league. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Trade deadline primer: Where do the Warriors stand heading into an important week?

As the NBA trade deadline approaches, Anthony Slater of The Athletic outlines the Dubs' upcoming decisions. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Jeremy Lin speaks on anti-Asian attacks, NBA return dream

“The hate, the racism and the attacks on the Asian-American community are obviously wrong, so that needs to be stated and that’s part of my role,” Former Warrior Jeremy Lin shared. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required