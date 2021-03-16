Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Dubs head to Houston where they will meet the Rockets on Wednesday (5 p.m., NBCSBA) As you countdown the minutes until tipoff, read up on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.

Stephen Curry's Golden State Warriors assist record shows he's more than just a long-range shooter

Former Warriors Head Coach Don Nelson, who had scouted Stephen Curry at a game said of the guard: "I guess people didn't see him as a point guard, but I sure did." » Read Full Story

NBA trade deadline 2021: Five potential Warriors targets to boost roster

As the NBA trade deadline approaches, NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole writes on five potential trade targets for the Dubs. » Read Full Story

Why Warriors' Steve Kerr is eager to get fans back at Chase Center

“What I’ve noticed is that, even if it’s 2,500 fans, the energy is entirely different," Head Coach Steve Kerr recently shared. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Chase Center Honors Golden State Warriors Star Steph Curry With Popcorn Cake

Senior Pastry Chef at Chase Center Bianca crafted up the perfect cake for the occasion. » See the Cake

Celebrating @StephenCurry30 & @niccolomannion’s birthdays today on #WarriorsGround!



Our Senior Pastry Chef Bianca crafted up the perfect cake for the occasionpic.twitter.com/A2bKhvSUKC — Chase Center (@ChaseCenter) March 14, 2021

Can the Warriors develop talent? 2021 presents an opportunity Golden State hasn’t had in nearly a decade

A large focus of this Warriors' season has shifted to player development, as detailed by Ethan Strauss of The Athletic. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required