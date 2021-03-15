Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Dubs are right back at it as they face the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center tonight (7:30 p.m., NBCSBA, ESPN). As you countdown the minutes until tipoff, read up on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.

Klay Thompson discusses his Achilles tear, target return, Warriors’ future and much more

Klay Thompson discusses his future return to play and more ahead of Sunday night's game. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

How Steph Curry quietly got to the brink of breaking Warriors' assists record

Stephen Curry is on the cusp of becoming the franchise leader is assists, as detailed by Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle. » Read Full Story- Subscription Required

Warriors should take James Wiseman’s development slow and steady

Wes Goldberg of the East Bay Times spotlights James Wiseman's development and more. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Why Kerr strongly believes Draymond is a Hall of Famer

"I think Draymond (Green) is a Hall of Famer," Head Coach Steve Kerr recently shared. » Read Full Story

Curry, Green, Kerr, or other: Which Warrior had the best NCAA Tournament career?

Using tournament games played as the method for seeding, Rusty Simmmons of the San Francisco Chronicle constructs a bracket to determine which Dub had the best NCAA Tournament career. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required