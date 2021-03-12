Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Warriors have tipped off the second half of the season and look ahead to a matinee matchup against the Utah Jazz on Sunday (1 p.m., NBCSBA, NBA TV). Until then, read up on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.

Warriors’ Steph Curry, Draymond Green among finalists for U.S. Olympic team

Stephen Curry and Draymond Green have been selected as finalists for the U.S. Olympic Men’s Basketball team that will play in the Tokyo Games this summer. » Read Full Story- Subscription Required

The science of Steph Curry's prime: Warriors star entering vital stretch at 33

Ron Kroichick of the San Francisco Chronicle features Stephen Curry's ability to carry his team into playoff contention and stretch the prime of his career into new frontiers. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Why Warriors are now taking big-picture approach to James Wiseman's development

Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle writes on the Dubs' approach to developing rookie James Wiseman. » Read Full Story- Subscription Required

How Jordan Poole became a potentially key player for the Golden State Warriors in .5 seconds or less

Ethan Strauss of The Athletic spotlights Jordan Poole's impact on the Dubs' squad. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Warriors to use all-female broadcast crew for game against Bulls

Kate Scott will become first woman to handle play-by-play duties on the Warriors' radio broadcast, as detailed by Jon Becker of the East Bay Times. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required