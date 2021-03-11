Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Warriors are back in action tonight as they tip off their second half of the season tonight against the Los Angeles Clippers (7 p.m., TNT). As you await game time, read up on the Dubs' season so far and more of the latest team news and headlines from around the web.

Myers says Warriors will be 'aggressive' as trade deadline approaches

Bob Myers, the Warriors' General Manager and President of Basketball Operations, said on the Steiny, Guru & Dibs show on 95.7 The Game he is looking for "what can we do that maybe can be beneficial this year and into next year." » Read Full Story

Stephen Curry, Draymond Green Finalists for U.S. Olympic Men’s Basketball Team

Among the 57 finalists are a pair of three-time NBA Champion Warriors in Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, as well as other former Champion Dubs in Kevin Durant, Harrison Barnes and JaVale McGee. » Read Full Story

Dubs open second half of season with brutal three-game stretch

Kendra Andrews of NBC Sports Bay Area examines what is to come for the Warriors, who will face three of the Western Conference's top four teams in a week. » Read Full Story

Steve Kerr on Warriors’ rotation: ‘There will be changes’

Wes Goldberg of The San Francisco Chronicle looks at what changes could be on the horizon for the Dubs. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

How Santa Cruz Warriors rookie went from Lowe's employee to prized shot-blocker

From graduating college to working at Lowe's then to the G League, take a look at the incredible journey of Selom Mawugbe. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required