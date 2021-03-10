Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Warriors are getting set for their first game back from the All-Star break, which tips off tomorrow. Read up on the Dubs' season so far and more of the latest team news and headlines from around the web.

Steph Curry just did something that only one human has ever done before

Stephen Curry's 3-Point Contest performance in the first round matched that of another all-time great shooter in the NBA. » Read Full Story

Warriors must choose direction by trade deadline — for this season and beyond

The San Francisco Chronicle's Dieter Kurtenbach takes a look at how any decisions and moves made by the Warriors at the upcomming NBA trade deadline will have a lasting effect for the team. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

HEATCHECK: Is Steph Curry the greatest shooter ever?

The Sky Sports podcast debates on where Stephen Curry sits among the NBA's best shooters. » Listen to Podcast

Taking stock of the biggest questions the Warriors face the rest of the season

Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle takes a look at major questions the Dubs may need to answer through the end of the season. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Santa Cruz Warriors fall to Magic affiliate in G League semifinals despite Lin, Smailagic efforts

Despite an efficient 20-point outing from NBA veteran Jeremy Lin and a near double-double from Alen Smailagic, the Santa Cruz Warriors have been eliminated from the G League playoffs. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required