Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Warriors wrapped up their first half of the season with a 19-18 record. Read up on the Dubs' season so far and more of the latest team news and headlines from around the web.

What we learned from the first half of the Warriors' season

Connor Letourneu of the San Francisco Chronicle shares takeaways from the Dubs' first half of the 2021-21 season. » Read Full Story- Subscription Required

Now is the time for Kerr, Warriors to truly test Poole

NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole sheds light on how the Dubs plan to punch up the offense produced by the second unit. » Read Full Story

At All-Star Game, Warriors' Steph Curry provided a shot of what we all need: joy

San Francisco Chronicle's Ann Killion highlights how Stephen Curry shined amoung the stars at NBA All-Star Weekend. » Read Full Story- Subscription Required

Five big-picture Warriors questions for 2021: James Wiseman’s development and more

Anthony Slater of The Athletic outlines five big pictures questions for the Dubs this season. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Jeremy Lin helps Santa Cruz Warriors reach G League semifinals

Former Dub Jeremy Lin helps lead the Santa Cruz Warriors into G League semifinals. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required