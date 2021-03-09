Dubs Daily: The Starting Five
The Warriors wrapped up their first half of the season with a 19-18 record. Read up on the Dubs' season so far and more of the latest team news and headlines from around the web.
What we learned from the first half of the Warriors' season
Connor Letourneu of the San Francisco Chronicle shares takeaways from the Dubs' first half of the 2021-21 season. » Read Full Story- Subscription Required
Now is the time for Kerr, Warriors to truly test Poole
NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole sheds light on how the Dubs plan to punch up the offense produced by the second unit. » Read Full Story
At All-Star Game, Warriors' Steph Curry provided a shot of what we all need: joy
San Francisco Chronicle's Ann Killion highlights how Stephen Curry shined amoung the stars at NBA All-Star Weekend. » Read Full Story- Subscription Required
Five big-picture Warriors questions for 2021: James Wiseman’s development and more
Anthony Slater of The Athletic outlines five big pictures questions for the Dubs this season. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required
Jeremy Lin helps Santa Cruz Warriors reach G League semifinals
Former Dub Jeremy Lin helps lead the Santa Cruz Warriors into G League semifinals. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required
