Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

Stephen Curry made a splash at NBA All-Star Weekend and more of the latest team news and headlines from around the web.

Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry wins NBA 3-point contest; Indiana Pacers' Domantas Sabonis takes skills challenge

"It was some awesome competition. I'm glad I got it done," Stephen Curry shared after being crowned 3-Point Contest Champion at NBA All-Star Weekend. » Read Full Story

Warriors' best, worst moments in roller-coaster first half of NBA season

NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole outlines the first half of the Warriors' regular season. » Read Full Story

Kurtenbach: The All-Star Game was a tribute to how Steph Curry changed the NBA

Dieter Kurtenbach of the East Bay Times spotlights the All-Star Game fun and more. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Warriors’ 3 biggest questions for the 2nd half of the season

Wes Goldberg of the East Bay Times features key questions for the Dubs as they look ahead to the second half of the season. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Kawakami: The Warriors’ biggest problems and best solutions

Tim Kawakami of The Athletic shares his thoughts on the Dubs' season so far. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required