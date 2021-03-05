Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Warriors wrapped up their first half of the season with a 19-18 record, but the conclusion of the first half means All-Star Weekend is upon us! Stephen Curry will make his seventh appearence in the event on Sunday, as well as take part in the 3-Point Contest (3:30 p.m., TNT). Until the weekend festivities tip off, read up on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.

No fear: Golden State Warriors rookie Nico Mannion holds his own in first NBA start

"He did not look scared at all," said Head Coach Steve Kerr of the rookie guard who got his first career NBA start in his home of Arizona. "It looked to me like he belonged." » Read Full Story

This season is demonstrating what makes Draymond Green special

Joe Wolfond of The Score breaks down the numerous ways in which Draymond Green has proven his worth to the Warriors this season. » Read Full Story

How Draymond Green still managed to mentor Nico Mannion in the G League bubble

“Draymond texted me a couple of times and just gave me some feedback,” rookie Nico Mannion said this week. “He was watching some of the games and would send me clips here and there. (He would) ask me questions on what I saw and what he saw.”. » Read Full Story

Why Jason Richardson's dunks are everything I miss about Bay Area

Alan Chazaro writes of the former Dub: "He was our rare lottery pick who actually panned out and stayed with the struggling franchise, a young high-flier on perennially underperforming squads who eventually helped form the core of the “We Believe” run in 2007. And we embraced him for it." » Read Full Story

Myers explains Warriors' dilemma before NBA trade deadline

The Mar. 25 NBA trade deadline is slowly approaching, and Bob Myers said he hopes "anything that we would decide to do had legs beyond this year or had advantages beyond the rest of this season." » Read Full Story