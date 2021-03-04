Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Warriors wrap up a road back-to-back, as well as their first half of the season, with a matchup against the Phoenix Suns tonight (7 p.m., NBCSBA) As you countdown the minutes until tipoff, read up on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.

Steph's advice to Wiseman as up-and-down season continues

The two-time MVP saif of the Dubs' rookie: "We love having him. We know he's valuable out there and he can provide a huge presence and impact on the floor and not to put too much pressure on him." » Read Full Story

Warriors face must-win vs. Suns following loss to Blazers

Kendra Andrews of NBC Sports Bay Area details how Thursday's game carries a lot of weight for the team. » Read Full Story

Want to play in the NBA? Just box out, baby

Scott Ostler of the San Francisco Chronicle explores how the art of the box-out, as demonstrated by Juan Toscano-Anderson, has become a key in the NBA. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Myers views Oubre as part of Warriors' long-term plans

"Kelly has been great," said the Warriors' General Manager. " Without him, I know we wouldn't be as good record-wise or as fun or as good of a defense or have as high of a defensive rating." » Read Full Story

Steph Curry needs some scoring help if they're going to compete for anything

Rusty Simmons of the San Francisco Chronicle writes why some scoring assitence would benefit Curry and the Dubs. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required