Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Dubs are in the Pacific Northwest where they will play the Portland Trail Blazers tonight (7 p.m., NBCSBA, ESPN)

Warriors Center James Wiseman and Guard Mychal Mulder Named to 2021 Rising Stars Challenge

Warriors rookie center James Wiseman and second-year guard Mychal Mulder have been selected to the 2021 NBA Rising Stars Roster, the first Warrior teammates selected to the game since 2013. » Read Full Story

Ideal time for Poole, Mannion to prove themselves with Dubs

Dubs Nico Mannion and Jordan Poole were recalled from the G League bubble in Orlando to join the Warriors squad in Wednesday's game agianst the Trail Blazers. » Read Full Story

How one dinner helped James Wiseman win over the Warriors

Wes Goldberg of the East Bay Times outlines James Wiseman's fateful Miami meeting with Steve Kerr, Bob Myers, Joe Lacob and Rick Celebrini » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

How changes to two-way contracts could benefit Warriors

The NBA’s board of governors is expected to approve two major changes to the rules governing two-way contracts next week, as detailed by Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle. » Read Full Story

Could Steph Curry eventually be the owner of a Warriors' WNBA franchise?

“I don’t have a specific plan, but I follow a lot of the conversations and some of the ways that former players have approached those opportunities. It’s definitely interesting. It’s enticing. But there’s a long way to go.” Stephen Curry shared. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required