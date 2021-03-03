Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Dubs are headed to the Pacific Northwest where they will play the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday (7 p.m., NBCSBA, ESPN) Until then, read up on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.

Steph, Kerr praise Ralph Walker's poem about being a Black man

The Dubs' All-Star and head coach had high praise for their long-time friend and Director of Team Security Ralph Walker, who shared a poem he wrote for Black History Month. » Read Full Story

Warriors’ growing analytics department is helping Steve Kerr shape his rotation

Wes Goldberg of the Bay Area News Group dives into the evolution of the Dubs' analytics department and how it has become a pivotal tool for the team. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Kurtenbach: Wiseman or Ball? Warriors fans are asking the wrong question

Dieter Kurtenbach of the Marin Independant Journal writes of Wiseman: "He’s just beginning his journey and deserves some slack... we won’t know if Wiseman was the right pick until he was 25 years old." » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Daily Kerr debates and 7 other ways to enjoy a decent Warriors team

From points of debate to staring into "Kelly Oubre Jr.'s soulfull eyes," Alex Siquig explores other things to enjoy about the Warriors' season and squad. » Read Full Story

How Lin's G League play could force tough Warriors decisions

The NBA veteran and Bay Area native is averaging 18.9 points on 49.4 percent shooting, three rebounds, seven assists and 1.3 steals per game. » Read Full Story