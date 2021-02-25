Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Dubs won their last two games of their road trip and return home where they will seek their first three-game winning streak of the 2020-21 season against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday (7:00 p.m., NBCSBA). With gameday still one day way, read up on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.

What we learned as Warriors end road trip with gritty win

"After starting the trip with their two most devastating losses this season, they managed to scrounge up something good enough to even the score," wrote Kendra Andrews of NBC Sports Bay Area. » Read Full Story

Surprise: Draymond's scoring still key to Warriors' success

Though Draymond Green distributes the ball more than he scores, the Dubs are 4-0 when he scores 10 or more points. » Read Full Story

Takeaways to know from Warriors' second-half schedule

Kendra Andrews of NBC Sports Bay Area dives into the matchups and provides insights on the Warriors' second half schedule. » Read Full Story

Project Wiseman: Can a true big transform Steph Curry’s Warriors?

Ethan Strauss of The Athletic takes a look at the impact rookie center James Wiseman has on the Dubs when he's on the court, and what that can mean for the future of the Warriors. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Kelly Oubre Jr. might be Warriors' Employee of the Month

Since the calendar flipped to February, Oubre Jr. is averaging 20.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocks per game. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required