Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Dubs wrap up their four-game road trip with a matchup against the Indiana Pacers tonight (4:30 p.m., NBCSBA, ESPN). While awaiting the opening tip, read up on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.

Draymond Green is learning how to control the fire that drives him and the Golden State Warriors

"He's a champion, and he's a competitor and he's a great basketball player -- and sometimes he snaps. That's just the way it is, and we're very happy to have him," Head Coach Steve Kerr shared on Draymond Green. » Read Full Story

How Warriors’ Juan Toscano-Anderson has become a ‘mini Draymond Green’

Juan Toscano-Anderson has emerged as an asset for the Dubs, as detailed by Wes Goldberg of the East Bay Times. » Read Full Story - Subscrption Required

Oubre developing burgeoning chemistry with Steph, Dubs

NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole writes on the chemistry that has developed between teammates Kelly Oubre Jr. and Stephen Curry. » Read Full Story

Why Jordan Poole could be Warriors' answer at backup point guard

Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle spotlights Jordan Poole's potential as the Dubs' reserve point guard. » Read Full Story - Subscrption Required

Lin calls for unity after violence against Asian Americans

Former Warrior and Bay Area native Jeremy Lin discusses the issue of violence against Asians. » Read Full Story