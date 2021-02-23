Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Dubs head to Madison Square Garden for tonight's matchup against the New York Knicks (4:30 p.m., NBCSBA) for their third matchup of a four-game road trip. While awaiting the opening tip, read up on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.

What Bazemore learned about Warriors after two brutal losses

"The biggest thing we learned is we're a good team -- a really good team," said the veteran swingman as he discussed the team's back-to-back losses. » Read Full Story

Juan Toscano-Anderson: “I Am Always Prepared”

See how Juan Tosano-Anderson made the most of his time as a starter, and hear why coaches and teammates praise him for what he brings to the court. » Read Full Story

Warriors fast approaching make-or-break stage of the season

Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area writes of tonight's matchup with the Knicks: "the Warriors confront their first truly pivotal game of the season and perhaps their defining week." » Read Full Story

Myers reviews Mannion's development with G League Warriors

"I think what you've seen from him is the same thing we've seen, which is the competitiveness, the desire, the winning plays," said the Dubs' GM. » Read Full Story

Bob Myers talks about the development of Nico Mannion in the G League pic.twitter.com/cboRK9g71F — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 23, 2021

Warriors pick Jessup impresses with two straight strong games

The 51st overall pick of the 2020 NBA Draft has scored double-digits in five of his last six games, including two 20-point outings » Read Full Story