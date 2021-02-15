Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Dubs homestand continues as they host the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight (7 p.m., NBCSBA) As you countdown the minutes until tipoff, read up on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.

Thompson: How the Warriors transformed themselves into a top-10 defense

Marcus Thompson of The Athletic outlines how the Dubs have become a top-10 defensive team. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Warriors' Steve Kerr recalls meeting with Lute Olson that changed his life

"He completely changed the course of my entire life,” Steve Kerr shared regarding late coach Lute Olson. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Defending the 3? Warriors’ Steph Curry will burn you with improved interior game

Ethan Strauss of The Athletic features Stephen Curry's interior and perimteter prowess. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Paschall still adjusting to new Warriors role this season

"I can't be the same guy I was last year," Dubs forward Eric Paschall recently shared. » Read Full Story

Nash praises Steph, dubs him 'one of the great gifts' to NBA

“Steph is one of the great gifts of our game...He loves the game, loves to compete and loves to train," Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash shared ahead of Saturday's game. » Read Full Story