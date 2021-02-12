Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Dubs prepare to host the Brooklyn Nets at Chase Center on Saturday (5:30 p.m., ABC). Until then, read up on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.

Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry on MVP talk: 'Game speaks for itself'

"The game speaks for itself," Stephen Curry shared with media following Thursday's team win over the Magic. » Read Full Story

How Draymond Green's passing fuels Steph Curry's crazy numbers with Warriors

Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle spotlights the synergy between Draymond Green and Stephen Curry. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Warriors begin to showcase defensive identity Steve Kerr has been seeking all season

After limiting consecutive opponents to less than 40 percent shooting for the first time this season, the Dubs are the league’s No. 7 team in defensive efficiency as detailed by Rusty Simmons of the San Francisco Chronicle. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Kurtenbach: Steph Curry is the best basketball player on the planet right now

Dieter Kurtenbach of the East Bay Times highlights why Stephen Curry should be a frontrunner in this season's MVP race. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Steph still makes ridiculous look routine after all these years

Stephen Curry continues to impact the game, leading the league in total points (781) and made three-pointers (131) this season. » Read Full Story